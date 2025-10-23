‘Jaat’ sequel to be helmed by a new director!

After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol scored yet another blockbuster with his mass action entertainer Jaat. The film not only strengthened Sunny’s box-office dominance but also marked a strong entry into Bollywood for Telugu director Gopichand Malineni and leading production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Soon after the film’s success, the makers officially confirmed that Jaat would be getting a sequel, much to the excitement of action movie lovers. However, it has now been revealed that Gopichand Malineni will not return to direct the second installment due to his busy commitments in Tollywood.

With the director’s chair now open, speculation is high on who will take the reins. Industry buzz suggests that Sriram Aditya, known for films like Devadas, Hero, and the recently released Manamey, is the frontrunner to helm the sequel. While an official announcement is still awaited, the reports have already triggered curiosity among fans.

Sources reveal that the sequel will feature Sunny Deol in an even more powerful avatar, embarking on a mission more dangerous than ever before. The makers are reportedly planning to scale up the action and drama to deliver a bigger cinematic experience with Jaat 2.

With Sunny’s renewed action-star momentum and the franchise gaining strong fan backing, the upcoming sequel is already shaping up to be a major Bollywood highlight to watch out for.