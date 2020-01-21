Jhund Teaser: A Glimpse Of Slum Soccer Team

It was just yesterday, the makers of the movie 'Jhund' have released the first look poster. It has Big B in a complete slum along with a football. With the first look itself, many came to know that this movie is related to football.

Yes… our dear Amitabh Bachchan is going to turn as the football coach of the slum team and show off their prowess with their amazing gameplay.

This movie is based on the life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of slum soccer. Amitabh will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team.

Here is the teaser of the movie which is dropped on the internet a few minutes ago… Have a look!

This teaser has the glimpse of the slum boys and the release date announcement.



Although the shooting of this film is completed in August 2019 itself, the release date is postponed due to some circumstances. Now the new release date of the movie is 8th May 2020.

Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Meenu Arora under T-Series and Taandav Films banners. This Nagraj Manjule directorial has Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in other important roles.



