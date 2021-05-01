John Abraham hands over social media to NGOs helping Covid-hit

Actor John Abraham announced on Friday that he has handed over his social media accounts to the NGOs he partners, so that they can help people with what they need as the country battles Covid.

Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar are other celebrities who have been trying to help out by putting out relevant information on their social media accounts.

The actor posted a note talking about the terrible situation in the country, and informed fans that all the content on his social media account will be imed at helping people with whatever they need.

"As a country we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs. Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require. It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together," read John's note.

He captioned the note as: "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER #covid19india #covidresources #covidindia #togetherwecan #togetherwearestronger."