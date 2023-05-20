Junior NTR Drops A Thank You Message And Suggests Hrithik To Sleep Well Before They Meet In ‘Yudhabhoomi’…

Tollywood's ace actor Junior NTR is celebrating his 40th birthday today and thus, he is receiving special wishes from all corners of Tollywood. Even his fans are leaving no stone unturned in dropping his amazing posters on social media. Well, as Junior NTR is part of the War 2 movie, even Hrithik Roshan also wished him on this special occasion and dropped a hint regarding the young tiger's role. Off late, even Junior NTR replied to Hrithik's post and dropped a 'Thank You' message suggesting him sleep well ahead of locking horns in the war zone!

Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today… You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi 💪💣✊ see you soon! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2023

His tweet reads, “Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today… You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi see you soon!”

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace …until we meet 😉 Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

This is Hrithik’s birthday post for Junior NTR… It reads, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama”.

On the other hand, even Chiranjeevi, Manchu Manoj, Rakul Preet, Tanikella Bharani and a few others wished Junior NTR through social media…

Manchu Manoj is also celebrating his birthday today… He wished his partner-in-crime by jotting down, “Happy Birthday to my dearest brother @tarak9999. Thrilled with your ferocious look in #Devara. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Have a fantastic year ahead. #HappyBirthdayNTR”.

He shared Devara poster and wrote, “Wishing the Phenomenal & Incredibly Talented @Tarak9999 anna a very Happy Birthday. May amazing Love & blessings shower upon you. An Absolute Fierce you're in #Devara.”

