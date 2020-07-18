Kalki Koechlin Sings A Tamil Lullaby To Daughter Sappho To Make Her Go To Sleep

Bollywood versatile actress Kalki is enjoying her motherhood and is staying happy with her new-born daughter. Kalki shares the candid pics of her little munchkin every now and then on social media and makes her fans go awe…

Off late, Kalki dropped an amazing video where she is seen singing a lullaby to make her little princess go to bed… Have a look!

In this pic, Kalki is seen singing a Tamil lullaby along with playing the guitar… The baby is happily seen enjoying the song and slowly went into deep sleep!!! Kalki also dropped a few words to the video, "Kani Kanmani



Adapted from the original to accommodate my lack of musical experience🙈, but this Tamil lullaby is a great one to get her in sleep mode…"

This post garnered millions of views and comments too. Kalki's B-Town co-stars Sayani Gupta, Aaliyah Kashyap, Shonali Bose, etc shared their love... Sayani said that, "She is growing soo big and when will I see her…"

Kalki gave birth to her little Sappho on 7th February… After three days of her birth, Kalki shared the first picture of her little munchkin. She also thanked Tulip Women's Care and her doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who helped her stay positive and refused to give up even after 17 long hours of labour pain. Kalki opted for natural waterbirth and in the 18th hour, the little Sappho was born!!!