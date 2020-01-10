Kangana on JNU violence: Don't make it a national issue

Actress Kangana Ranaut has finally opened about the campus violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, saying the incident should not be turned into a national or political issue.

"The attack on students in JNU is currently being investigated.

It's understood that there are two sides, namely JNU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university," said Kangana, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the promotion of her upcoming film, 'Panga,' according to a hindustantimes.com report.