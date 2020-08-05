Kangana Ranaut Plans To Add The Historical Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan Episode To Her Next Movie

Bollywood's firebrand Kangana Ranaut doles out that she is feeling proud and says that Ram Mandir is just not a temple but an emotion. We all know that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has laid the foundation for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today.

Well, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that she will come up with a movie on Ram Mandir and include the 600-year-old historical incidents in her flick. She said that today's iconic moment will also be added in her movie and it will be a huge episode in her directorial venture. "In my film, there are several real Muslim characters who have fought in favour of the Ram temple. So it's a story of devotion, faith and above all, unity in the country. Ram Rajya is beyond religion and that's what Aparajita Ayodhya will be about. It's a very tough screenplay as it travels across 600 years and the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan will very much be a part of my film. Vijayendra sir has put it together in a beautiful way. It could have been a logo launch for us today because it was a perfect day. Nevertheless, we have high hopes that we will be able to go on floors very soon. I can't wait to narrate the film to my actors".

Speaking to media Kangana doled out that, "For me, Ayodhya is very symbolic and this journey of the last 500-600 years that we have had as a civilization is very exciting for me. I want to not waste the limited time we all have and I'd rather do things that cause a shift in the way we live, we think. From whatever study I've done in the old times, our society was sophisticated and one of the greatest in the world. I see that we, as people, had a certain structure in the society that we followed. But with rapid invasions, we have not only lost our wealth, but we have also lost that blueprint which our Indian greats left for us. They had established a moral and ethnic code for our civilization."

Kangana also says that it is the right time to introspect and bring a change in the society… "I personally feel that this is the time for us to delve and go beyond our 'roti, kapda, makaan' needs, and see what we lack as a society and how we can revive that. For me, a temple isn't about pillars, bricks or just a structure. It's a symbol of something that our civilization considered the highest. Ram is not a God, he's Purushottam - an elevated man. He's no more but his qualities continue to live. The temple is a symbol of those qualities. He established Ram Rajya which to a great extent was followed by Mahatma Gandhi and that's how he got us freedom, so his consciousness prevailed through so many great beings and continued to save us and affect our lives."

Further, she doled out that, her dream project on Ram Mandir will have the story penned by Rajamouli's father and ace writer Vijayendra Prasad who also penned the script for Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' movie.

Well, we need to see how Kangana brings out the whole story on the big screens. Going with 600-year-old historical incidents and justifying them by adding Ayodhya Ram Mandir episode is not an easy task.