Kangana Ranaut Says, 'Shut Mouths Of A Lot Of People', Got It For Being 'Adarsh Naagrik' After Receiving The Prestigious Padma Award

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut and ace singer Adnan Sami received the prestigious Padma Awards from the hands of the honourable President Of Indian Ramnath Kovind. She received the 4th highest civilian award Padmashri and shared a special video message on this special occasion.



Through this post, Kangana shared the pic of receiving the prestigious Padma Award from the honourable President Of Indian Ramnath Kovind ji. She also wrote, "Long ago when I started my career… A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want?

Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure… Thank you India for this gift 🇮🇳".

Kangana looked elegant draping a golden saree and teamed it with a high-neck brown blouse. She went with bun hairdo and matched her classy attire with silver hangings.

Through this post, she thanked her guru and parents and doled out, "I am grateful. When I had started my career at a young age, it took me 8-10 years to taste success. But when I finally became successful, I did not enjoy that but launched myself into other issues. I shunned fairness products, items numbers, working in movies with popular male leads and with production houses. I made more enemies than I made money".

She also added, "People often ask me what do I get by doing all this? Why do I do all this? This is not your job. So this award is my answer to them. Padma Shri ke roop mein jo mujhe sammaan mila hai ye bahut logon ke mooh band karega (This Padma Shri will silence a lot of people)".

Even Adnani Sami also received the prestigious Padma Award and spoke, "Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well".

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will next be seen in the Dhaakad and Manikarnika sequel movies.