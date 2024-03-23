Kangana visits Bagalamukhi Temple on 37th b'day: 'Mere shatruon ka naash ho'

Kangra: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is celebrating her 37th birthday on Saturday visited the Bagalamukhi Temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, seeking blessings from the goddess, and said "mere bhi shatruon ka naash ho".

The National Film Award winning actress, Kangana, who hails from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, made her film debut with the 2006 thriller 'Gangster', alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja.

On the occasion of her birthday, the actress, who was last seen in 'Tejas', visited the Bagalamukhi Temple. It is dedicated to the goddess Bagalamukhi.

Taking to social media, Kangana shared a series of pictures from the temple.

The snaps show Kangana wearing a beautiful multicoloured Punjabi suit, which has hues of maroon, yellow, green and golden.

The birthday girl is flaunting her bright natural glow, and has opted for big green jhumkas as the accessory.

The photos features Kangana praying peacefully in the temple.

The post is captioned in Hindi: "This year also I had a darshan of Maa Shakti on my birthday, after having darshan of the world famous Bagalamukhi ji, I along with my family also had darshan of Shaktipeeth Jwala ji. In this ancient Shaktipeeth, Maa Sati's Swadhisthana (tongue) had fallen. Since ancient times, the flame is burning here, and no water, no substance can extinguish that flame."

"When Pandit ji poured water from the pot on the flame, that water also caught fire. Devotees were astonished to see this divine form of Mother Goddess, and they started singing the praises of Maa Shakti. I used to visit Jwala Devi regularly in my childhood. Today after many years, when Maa has called me, I wished for everyone's happiness and prosperity, Jai Mata Di," the post read.

Talking to media persons, the 'Dhaakad' actress said: "Ye vishwaprasidh mandir hai. Bagalamukhi ji shatruon ka naash karti hain. Aaj mere janamdin ke utsav pe mai mataji ke yahan par pooja karni aayi hun, mere bhi shatruon ka naash ho, aur mera bhi kalyan ho (This is a world renowned temple. Goddess Bagalamukhi is known for destroying the enemies. Today, on the occasion of my birthday, I have come to this temple to worship, and may my enemies be destroyed)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she next has 'Emergency', and an untitled psychological thriller in the pipeline.