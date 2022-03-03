Karan Johar Is All Set To Introduce Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya And Gurfateh Pirzada With Bedhadak’ Movie

Bollywood's ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is all known to introduce new talent to the film industry… With 'Student Of The Year' he made us witness the ace acting skills of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. Coming to its sequel, glam dolls, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey made their debut now after a couple of years, he is once again all set to showcase the talent of young and energetic actors Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh to the Bollywood audience. He announced the new project 'Bedhadak' and also shared the first look posters of these three newbies.



Karan Johar shared the first look posters of the lead actors Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh on his Instagram page and treated all his fans…

Lakshya will be seen as Karan in this movie holding an appeal with a full beard and serious look! Karan also wrote, "Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!".

Here comes the beautiful Shanaya Kapoor and she will essay the role of Nimrit in this movie. He also wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can't wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!"

Shanaya looked cute in this poster sporting in a denim outfit!

Gurfateh looked handsome in the poster posing in a serious appeal… He will essay the role of Angad in this movie while Karan introduced him jotting down, "His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad's character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!"

These three posters make us witness the lead actors Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh close to each other and cool attires. Karan also wrote, "We're bringing to you a new era of love - one that's filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor02 & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional @shashankkhaitan."

Bedhadak movie will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Films banners.