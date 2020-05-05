Karan Johar Treats His Fans With A Salt And Pepper Look

Karan Johar… This Bollywood producer is all known for his awesome movies… This man always stays active on social media and makes his fans know about his updates.

Amidst the Corona lockdown period, this man has made us follow his Instagram page with his little kudos funny videos. The funny conversations between his kids Ruhi & Yash and mother made us go ROFL. The little munchkins have made us go gaga over them with their cute conversations.

Today, Karan has shared another wowsome picture of him on his Instagram page… Have a look!

Karan looked awesome in that salt and pepper look… He looked cool in casual attire with those modish specs. He also stated that he is also available for the father roles…He requested all the filmmakers and directors to consider him for the father roles.

Well, Karan always brings a winsome smile on our faces with his awesome social media posts!!!