Karan Johar's Love Storiyaan Episode 6: What Led to its Ban in 6 Countries?

Karan Johar's latest web series, Love Storiyaan, has stirred up some serious trouble with its sixth episode, 'Love Beyond Labels,' resulting in bans in six countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, and Egypt.

Released on Valentine's Day, Love Storiyaan, created by Somen Mishra and boasting a lineup of six directors, sheds light on the real-life love stories of six couples.

Episode 6, directed by Collin D'Cunha, zooms in on the romantic journey of Tista Das and Dipan Chakraborty, a transgender couple from Kolkata, whose love story unfolded amidst their gender transition surgeries.

The series draws inspiration from the India Love Project initiated by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman, and is brought to life by directors Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

Karan Johar, through his production house Dharmatic Entertainment, unveiled Love Storiyaan to the world on Amazon Prime Video on Valentine's Day.

The controversial episode revolves around the pioneering journey of Das and Chakraborty, who, after undergoing gender affirmation surgeries, found love and tied the knot in 2019.

The ban in the Middle Eastern nations stems from their conservative stances on LGBTQ+ rights, with some countries even criminalizing same-sex relationships and imposing severe penalties, including the death penalty.

Despite the bans, Love Storiyaan Episode 6 sheds light on the love and resilience of individuals transcending societal norms and labels.

During a special screening, Karan Johar revealed that the title 'Love Storiyaan' was inspired by a line from the song 'Kesariya' in his 2022 film 'Brahmāstra,' showcasing his penchant for blending Hindi-English phrases to create a unique identity for his projects.