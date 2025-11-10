Did You Know? Karanvir Sharma Reveals “Mareez-E-Ishq” Almost Didn’t Make It to Zid

Actor Karanvir Sharma, who is currently being praised for his powerful portrayal of Param Munjal in The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha Season 2, recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story from his early film career. In a candid chat, the actor looked back on his 2014 thriller Zid, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and revealed that one of its most iconic songs, “Mareez-E-Ishq”, almost didn’t make it to the film’s final cut.

Karanvir Sharma shared that when he signed on for Zid, it wasn’t the script alone that drew him in. “Honestly, it was the music,” he confessed. Karanvir recalled, “The haunting melody of ‘Mareez-E-Ishq’ sung by Arijit Singh, struck such a chord with me that I instantly said yes to the film.”

Surprisingly, Mareez-E-Ishq was not originally included in the movie’s main tracklist. The song was added later during post-production, a move that turned out to be game-changing. Over the years, the soulful number has gained cult status, crossing over a billion views online and becoming one of Arijit Singh’s most loved romantic ballads.

From his breakout role in Zid to his latest performance in The Trial, Karanvir Sharma has consistently impressed audiences with his range, intensity, and natural screen presence. With The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha Season 2 now streaming on Jio Hotstar, Sharma continues to prove why he remains one of the most compelling talents in Indian entertainment today.