Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Wish Aunt Rima Jain And Brother Ranbir Kapoor On Their Birthday

It's a double celebration for Kapoor Khaandan… Bollywood's young actor Ranbir Kapoor and his aunt Rima Jain are celebrating their birthday together. Thus, it's party time for the 'Kapoor' family. Both Kareena and Karisma took to their Instagram accounts and wished their dear ones with heart-felt posts…

Karisma Kapoor

In this post, Karisma dropped two amazing throwback pics with Ranbir and her aunt Rima Jain. In the first one, both sisters are seen posing with their aunt and looked stunning with the modish sunnies. Coming to the second one, Karisma is seen happily taking a pic with her dear bro Ranbir Kapoor. Lolo looked awesome wearing a glitzy golden outfit and birthday boy Ranbir is seen in a black suit. She also wrote, "Happy birthday to the birthday buddies ! Rima aunty and Ranbir 🤗🎂🥳❤️ #twinningbirthday #familylove".



Kareena Kapoor

Even Kareena dropped two amazing throwback pics… The first is the close-up pic of Rima Jain and the second is throwback childhood click which has three naughty children Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir under one frame. Kareena also wrote, "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah ❤️❤️❤️



Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro".

This post garnered millions of views and B-Town celebs like Riddhima Kapoor, Amruta Arora and a few others wishes both Ranbir and Rima Jain and dropped 'Heart' emojis.



Neetu Kapoor

Even Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram and wished Rima Jain dropping a throwback family pic. All the Kapoor family ladies are seen posing happily to the cams. She also wrote, "Happy happy @rimosky only the best for you as you are the Best love 💕 🥰❤️❣️🌸".



Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor and Rima Jain… Have fun and go with a double party…

