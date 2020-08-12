Kareena Kapoor AndSaif Ali Khan Are Expecting Their Second Child

Yes… Our little Taimur is going to be a big brother… Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. Both these B-Town actors confirmed this news and released a joint statement.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor said it in a statement.

Even Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the rumours and doled out that, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Dohbachchetoh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company".

Our little Taimur is going to be a big brother… Earlier when Kareena spoke to media about the possibility of the second child in 2018, she said it may happen after two more years. "There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don't have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives." Now, the happy moment came and made us turn joyous and await for little Pataudi.

Coming to Kareena's work front, she will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Due to Covid-19, the film's release is postponed to December 2021.