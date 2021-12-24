Kareena Kapoor Covid-19 Genome Sequencing Report For Omicron Variant Is Negative

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor is tested positive for Covid-19… She is currently undergoing treatment for the same being in home quarantine. Along with her even Amrita Arora and a couple of other friends are also tested positive. But there was a doubt that Kareena has been attacked with the Omicron variant. But her genome sequencing report came negative and this is a sigh of relief!

Even the news agency ANI confirmed the same through its Twitter page… Take a look!

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (file photo) pic.twitter.com/PEm91oiRA4 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

This tweet reads, "Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation".

There were rumours that Kareena and Amrita have violated the Covid-19 rules and thus, they were attacked with this virus. But there is nothing like that… Kareena spokesperson told the media that, "she has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period".

He also added that, "She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk".

Well, Kareena is fighting with the Covid-19 even after being double vaccinated! She is also sharing her updates and health condition to her fans through Instagram! She was not able to attend her dear elder son Tim's 4th birthday due to this deadly virus.

Speaking about Kareena's work front, she will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha movie. It is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie. It was shot at more than 100 locations in India while B-Town superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are roped in to play cameo roles in this film.

This movie will be released on 14th April, 2022 on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival!