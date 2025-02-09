Karisma Kapoor reminisces about her ‘Hum Saath - Saath Hain’ days

Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her “Hum Saath - Saath Hain” days.

Karisma took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a string of pictures dressed in yellow lehenga paired with a rust hued printed choli. The photoshoot was ahead of the shoot of “Indian Idol”, where filmmaker Barjatya was seen as a guest.

For the caption, she took a line from the song “A B C D”, which featured in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 film and wrote: “A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I…..I Love You #HumSaathSaathHai.”

Going by one of the promos from the episode, the actress will be recreating one of her iconic scenes from the classic "Hum Saath Saath Hain" with Badhshah. The original scene from the drama shows Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan indulging in some mushy romance while teasing each other.

“Hum Saath-Saath Hain” is a family drama film. It stars an ensemble cast with Mohnish Behl, Tabu , Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor , Neelam, Mahesh Thakur with Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, Shakti Kapoor, Satish Shah, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Shammi, Ajit Vachani and Himani Shivpuri.

The story centers on a joint family and its values and togetherness, who grow apart after a misunderstanding.

It was released in November 1999, and eventually became the highest-grossing film of the year and one of the biggest blockbusters of the decade. It was also the first Bollywood film to be played in Canadian theatres, with six screenings in Toronto. The film was also dubbed in Telugu and released with the title Premanuragam.

Earlier this week, Kareena took to her official IG and shared a string of pictures from her recent visit to the beach. She posed in a floral dress with a deep V neckline. Completing the look with light makeup and a high bun, she wrote in the caption, "Sunsets and me". She further added "#WhatsMentToBeWillBe".

She had also celebrated "no filter days". Sheposted a close-up picture of herself, flaunting her perfect skin. While sun rays provided extra glow to her face, the wind blowing through her hair added to the charm. "No filter days," Karisma wrote in the caption.

Talking about Karisma Kapoor's lineup, she will next be seen as the lead in the highly-awaited series, "Brown". The show will narrate the tale of a detective and recovering alcoholic, who is investigating the murder of a young woman from a well-connected family.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, "Brown" will also feature Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh in prominent roles, along with others.