Kartik Aaryan Shares The New Promo Of 'Freddy' Ahead Of The Release

Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan is well known as the lover boy on the big screens. But for the first time, he is essaying a complete unique role that holds psychopathic elements. He will be seen as a dentist by getting involved in serial killings. As the movie is all set to release this midnight, the makers dropped a small promo and raised the expectations on the movie.

Kartik Aaryan also shared the new promo of the Freddy movie on his Twitter movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Most eligible bachelor, Dr Freddy is on 'hunt' for his soul mate. APPLICATIONS OPEN AT MIDNIGHT. Watch Freddy exclusively on @DisneyPlusHS Streaming at 12 am tonight #2ndDecember #ReadyForFreddy @AlayaF___ @ektaarkapoor #ShobhaKapoor @jayshewakramani".

Going with the promo, it is all amazing as they introduced Freddy's characteristics.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it is all interesting and intense… Kartik Aaryan is introduced as a dentist. But then his lone appeal along with his psychotic behaviour is something mysterious. He wishes to stay alone, dance alone and also turns into a psychotic murderer. His wedding glimpse with Alaya F is also highlighted in the teaser.

This movie marks the first collaboration of young glam doll Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan. Freddy movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. It will be directly an OTT release and will be streamed from 2nd December, 2022!

Kartik Aaryan is also part of Shehzada movie which is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie. He also signed a new movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.