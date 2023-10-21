Katrina Kaif to set internet on fire with ‘Tiger 3’ song

One of the most gorgeous actors, Katrina Kaif is set to melt hearts and set the internet on fire in Tiger 3’s first song “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” that drops on Monday. The actress is going to stun with seven looks in the song and says “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” is one of the most favourite songs of her entire career!

Katrina says, “‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ stands out as a visually captivating song. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Cappadocia, Turkey, this song has to be visually one of my favourites. Teaming up once more with my favourite Vaibhavi Merchant after Mashallah and Swag Se Swagat.”

She adds, “Styled by one and only Anaita Shroff Adajania who has truly excelled in curating a stunning array of looks for me. In Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Anaita has crafted seven remarkable looks, each exuding an undeniable sense of glamour and unique silhouettes.”

In the teaser of the song that was released yesterday and went viral immediately, Salman & Katrina showed off incredible chemistry in this vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam and sung by Benny Dayal , Anusha Mani! Both the superstars look drop-dead gorgeous in this song that will surely become the party anthem this festive season!

Katrina says that the songs from the Tiger franchise have always been iconic chartbusters and she expects Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to meet the soaring expectations of people.

The actress says, “Songs have always been one of the highlights in the Tiger films. I love how Vaibhavi captured the vibe and dynamic between Tiger & Zoya in this song in a new way. It embodied the vibrant and energetic feel of the song that fans anticipate from both of us.”

Katrina admits that she loves dancing with Salman Khan! She says, “Dancing with Salman is always amazing & I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Just as Swag Se Swagat was received with so much love, we hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will raise the bar even higher.”

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif are an all-time biggest on-screen couple in the history of Indian cinema. They have delivered historic blockbusters & generation-defining chartbusters. Now they are back again in Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3 reprising their iconic characters, super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the YRF Spy Universe and the internet is in frenzy!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, “Tiger 3” is set to release this year on Diwali, November 12, Sunday!