Katrina to romance with 'Bahubali'?

Bollywood is abuzz with the news that Prabhas would be teaming up with director Siddharth Anand who made action films like "Bang Bang" and "War" with Hrithik Roshan. It is learnt that Siddharth has narrated an impressive story to Prabhas and the "Bahubali" actor has given his nod. It is touted to be an action thriller with a mega budget.

Now, latest reports have it that Siddharth has roped in Katrina Kaif to romance Prabhas in this action thriller. Siddharth has a good equation with Katrina as she worked in the "Bang Bang". She is said to have given her nod to Sid to pair up with Prabhas.

Siddharth is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer "Pathan". After this he would like to begin the shoot of Prabhas film (Prabhas 24). Meanwhile, Prabhas film with Nag Ashwin will see Deepika Padukone alongside him and the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Prabhas is waiting for the release of "Radhe Shyam" in which Pooja Hegde plays his love interest. He has Prasanth Neel's "Salaar" and Om Raut's "Adipurush" which feature Shruti Haasan and Kriti Sanon respectively. Looks like Prabhas is keen on pairing up with top actresses in Hindi.