Kavin to play real life character

Actor Kavin Dave, who has done notable roles in films including 'My Name Is Khan', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Crook and Kick', was last seen in a negative character in 'Flesh' and is currently seen in 'Scam 1992' on SonyLiv directed by Hansal Mehta.

Kavin Dave plays the role of Rakesh, apparently inspired by a very well known businessman who is rumored to be the 'king of stock market'. Apparently, the void that Harshad Mehta's arrest and downfall created in the stock market was taken over by him.

On talking about the role he states, "My character in the series is loosely based on a real life character. I am a part of the bear gang who are arch-rivals to Harshad Mehta. When you get to play such a part, preparation becomes slightly more different from the other fictional characters that one has designed or interpreted.

So, I tried indulging in reading up more on the subject, the person, watching some old television interviews etc. And then added my own personality to it. Also, the workshop with Hansal really gave me a clearer and more definite picture of how and what the character is and should be."

Kavin always dreamt of working with Hansal Mehta since he watched 'Aligarh'.

He shares, "I have been his fan ever since I watched 'Aligarh' and always dreamt of working with him. But, never thought this would be it! It is every actor's dream to work with a director who brings the best out of an actor and Hansal is one of them.

He lets you be, he sets you free to explore and you suddenly realise that it's just flowing, the magic is happening. So yes, I feel really blessed to have worked with him."

Sharing about collaborating with Pratik Gandhi, Kavin says that it was always a pleasure working with him.

"He is one supremely talented actor. I have worked really closely with him on a few projects and we've always had a blast working together as we are always up for some improvisation, working on the scenes together and giving each other honest feedback. I wish we had more scenes in Scam together," he adds.

On getting such a great response for 'Scam 1992', he says, "Well, I knew we were in for something big with this show. But, I never thought this kind of a humongous response will come our way. I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation, really. "