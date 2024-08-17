Kay Kay Menon grips humility and craft in acting

Actor Kay Kay Menon, known for his diverse roles and nuanced performances, recently reflected on his approach to acting and his industry perspective in a candid interview. The actor, who stars in the detective drama series ‘Shekhar Home,’ discussed how he navigates his career with a unique blend of passion and detachment.

Menon described himself as a “dispassionately passionate actor,” explaining that while he invests deeply in his work, he maintains a balanced perspective outside of it. “I really don’t get too buttered because people are the way they are. You cannot take on the onus of changing things or people. I don’t put myself on a pedestal, nor do I think I am the worst. So, it’s a midway thing,” he said.

He elaborated on his acting philosophy, distinguishing between impressionism and expressionism. “I always call myself a simulator. Actor, but simulator. That’s my job. Everything I am doing, say I am playing Shekhar, is a simulation. I am not that, I am Kay Kay Menon. It is an impression I am giving to the audience,” he shared. Menon views his role as creating a convincing portrayal rather than expressing personal feelings, emphasizing that his performances are intended to make characters believable and engaging.

The 57-year-old actor also spoke about the importance of surrendering to his work. He believes that true creativity emerges when one immerses completely in the role and environment. “I do get these small nuances which I do not realize myself. I have surrendered myself to that situation and environment, and things automatically happen,” he noted. Menon sees this immersion as essential for creating authentic and impactful performances, comparing it to natural creations that surpass human-made constructs in their beauty and complexity.

Menon’s latest project, ‘Shekhar Home,’ is set in the early 1990s in the fictional West Bengal town of Lonpur. The series follows the eccentric detective Shekhar Home, portrayed by Menon, and his unconventional partner Jayvrat Sahni, played by Ranvir Shorey. Together, they tackle a series of complex mysteries involving murder and extortion. The show also features Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari, and is directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee. ‘Shekhar Home’ is currently streaming on JioCinema Premium.