KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Shares A Special Note As He Pushed Out From His Comfort Zone To Essay The Role Of Adheera

Bollywood's ace actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon who essayed the prominent roles in Yash and Prashant Neel's are receiving praises from all and sundry. They rocked with their amazing screen presence and proved their mettle in South Zone too. Sanju baba is all basking with the success of the movie and also dropped a happy note on his Instagram page…



This note reads, "There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it. The film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength".

Well, KGF: Chapter 2 movie was released on 14th April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide and is going high with record-breaking collections. On the eighth day itself it crossed Rs 600 crores and is still running successfully at the ticket windows. It has Yash in the lead role along with Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.