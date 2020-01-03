Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra take their relationship to the next level by spending quality time in Africa; See pics

The rumoured couple of Bollywood Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have taken the next step in their relationship as the couple decided to ring in the New Year together. Both Kiara and Sidharth have been to Africa amid green grasslands and animals, where they both are exploring the country together. As we saw Kiara sharing the pictures of the Jungle Safari openly, Sidharth has rather kept a relatively low profile as he is only sharing his close up pictures from the vacation.





However, both of them are not really good at hiding stuff as they managed to drop a hint for their fans. Both Kiara and Sidharth posted a similar video of the aircraft while on their way back home. Along with the story of the aircraft, Sidharth also shared a few scenic pictures of the sunset and the sky. On the other hand, Kiara posted a video which apparently is shot by none other than Sidharth, as we could hear his voice in it. After their holiday together in Africa, looks like they are finally ready to make their relationship official.





Meanwhile, Kiara has been enjoying the success of her films in Bollywood. Her recent film Good Newwz is still doing very well at the box office. Apart from Kiara, Good Newwz also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Talking about Sidharth Malhotra, his last release Marjaawan failed to impress the audience and his Bollywood career has been on a downward path for past some time. Hopefully, this year would bring some good films and success for the actor as well as in his personal life.

