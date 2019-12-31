Kriti Sanon Looks Beguiling On The Magazine Cover

She made us witness the modern-day love story with 'Lukka Chuppi'…

She made us tickle our ribs with extreme laughter in 'Housefull 4'…

And

She made us remember the royal bahu of Maratha Empire with 'Panipat'…

By now, you might have guessed about whom we are speaking… It is none other than Kriti Sanon!!!

Now we are here with another brand new avatar of Kriti…On the last day of the year 2019, she posted a magazine cover on her Instagram account. Kriti looked modish and sparkling being the cover girl of the 'exhibit' magazine.

Kriti went with total western avatar and looked mind-blowing in the sparkling blue gown. She completely shined and looked sexy on the cover page in a sleeveless gown. She left her tresses loose and added a dramatic effect to her eyes making them go smoky. The light-hued lips and blushy cheeks made her fans fall weak on their knees.

Here we present the cover girl for our readers… Have a look!







