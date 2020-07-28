Kriti Sanon Thanks All Her Fans And Friends For Amazing Birthday Wishes And Asks Them To Help Needy People

Bollywood's Lukka Chuppi girl Kriti Sanon turned a year older yesterday and celebrated her lockdown birthday amidst her close family members.

Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media pages and wished this beauty and showered their love on her… Off late, Kriti Sanon also thanked all her well-wishers and B-Town celebs for making her birthday turn special with their blessings.

Kriti took to her Instagram and dropped a 'Thank You' note… Have a look!





In this post, B-Town lass Kriti Sanon has dropped a note and jotted down a big 'Thank You' note to all her fans for their unconditional support and love…

She wrote "A big thank you to all the fans for the unconditional supper, heartwarming edits, messages and love. In many low moments of my life, you guys have managed to make me smile and feel motivated..."

This glam doll also asked her fans to go with some donations and help needy people if they want to do something for her on a special day… She wrote "Do a good deed on her birthday. From donating clothes, helping the underprivileged, feeding poor families, feed street dogs, and sponsor some child's education, etc."

She also suggested all and sundry be kind and spread some happiness around amidst the Covid-19 tough times.

Alongside this note, Kriti also dropped a few words and said that it was her birthday wish… "To all my fans and supporters, 💕My birthday wish for all my coming birthdays! ✨🙏🏻🌸"

Kriti is such kind-hearted… So we all need to do it for our dear actress and help others in this crisis period!!!