Kriti Sanon’s spontaneous acceptance highlights hilarity of 'Crew' script

As the much-anticipated release of the upcoming comedy heist film 'Crew' draws near, an intriguing behind-the-scenes revelation sheds light on lead actress Kriti Sanon's enthusiastic involvement in the project. According to the film's writers, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra, Kriti's decision to join the cast was made in a heartbeat, even before she had the chance to hear the entirety of the script.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features an ensemble cast including seasoned actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, promises to deliver a rib-tickling ride filled with humor and intrigue.

Speaking about Kriti's swift decision to come on board, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared, "Kriti couldn't contain her laughter when she heard the script. She found it incredibly funny and was instantly drawn to the role. Her spontaneous acceptance, even without hearing the complete story, underscores the sheer hilarity of the script."

With Kriti's genuine reaction serving as a testament to the comedic brilliance of the narrative, 'Crew' is poised to tickle the funny bones of audiences nationwide. Set to hit theaters on March 29, the film is expected to captivate viewers with its refreshing blend of humor and heist thrills.