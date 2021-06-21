Kunal Kemmu is vaccinated, ready to be back on set

Mumbai : Actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday informed fans on social media that he is vaccinated against Covid and ready to resume work.

Kunal posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen getting a shot of the vaccine. Along with the picture, he wrote: "Vaccinated and ready to get back on set. #vaccinationdone #staysafe."



In the image, he is seen dressed in a blue T-shirt and denims. He completed his look with a baseball cap and a white mask.



Kunal did not share details about the projects he will start work on returning to the set.



Last year, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller "Malang" and the OTT-release heist comedy "Lootcase", besides the web series "Abhay 2".

