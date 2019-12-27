Kushal Punjabi commits suicide, leaves note blaming none for his death

Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi known for his stints in music videos and TV shows was found dead at his Mumbai residence on December 26. The actor was forty-two years old. On discovering his body hanging from the ceiling, the actor was taken to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A one-and-a-half page suicide note has been recovered by the police at Kushal's house. The actor mentioned in the note that he does not blame anyone for his death. The note was written in English where Kushal Punjabi mentioned that 50 per cent of his property/assets should be equally distributed among his parents and sister, and the remaining 50 per cent should be given to his three-year-old son Kian.

The police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Further investigation in connection to the actor's death is underway.

Earlier in 2015, Kushal married his girlfriend Audrey Dolhen. Together, the couple has a three-year-old son named Kian. Reportedly, Kushal was suffering from clinical depression and was on anti-depressants for a while. His marriage of four years had also hit a rough patch and the couple got separated which further disturbed the actor.

Kushal Punjabi's last Instagram posts were about his son Kian. He shared a picture of his son as an Instagram story, a few hours before he committed suicide. Even his last Instagram post is a picture of himself with Kian.





We worked together on ishqmeinmarjawan and @PunjabiKushal was one positive guy always wearing a smile .I am shocked to hear that he has left us. May your soul rest in peace . pic.twitter.com/wdGwepcqzV — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) December 27, 2019



















