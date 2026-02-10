‘Lahore 1947’ locked for August 13, 2026 release

The makers of the much-anticipated period drama Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead, have officially locked its theatrical release date. The film is set to hit cinemas during the Independence Day week on August 13, 2026, promising a powerful and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

Lahore 1947 marks a historic first-time collaboration between actor Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan, bringing together three stalwarts of Indian cinema. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film also features an impressive ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

Speaking about the project, Aamir Khan revealed that the film holds deep emotional significance, stating that it was one of the favourite scripts of Dharmendra, and expressing happiness that he could witness the film’s journey.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947, one of the most traumatic chapters in the subcontinent’s history, the film marks Sunny Deol’s reunion with Rajkumar Santoshi after their iconic collaborations in Ghayal and Damini. The narrative is adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai, and focuses on human relationships torn apart by displacement and communal violence.

The story follows a Hindu family forced to migrate from Lahore to India, who are allotted a haveli abandoned by a Muslim family—only to discover an elderly Muslim woman still living inside. What unfolds is a deeply emotional exploration of identity, loss, coexistence, empathy, and moral responsibility during a time of mass upheaval.

Positioned as a sensitive, human-centric Partition drama, Lahore 1947 aims to move beyond spectacle-driven storytelling, focusing instead on shared trauma and enduring historical scars, making it one of the most awaited releases of 2026.