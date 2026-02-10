LaundryMate launches ‘LaundryMate Sprint’, India’s first 4-hour laundry and dry-cleaning delivery service in Gurugram

Bengaluru : LaundryMate, a Bengaluru-based, app-led doorstep laundry and dry-cleaning brand, has announced its entry into the Gurugram market with the launch of LaundryMate Sprint—India’s first-ever 4-hour laundry and dry-clean delivery service. The initiative is aimed at meeting the urgent garment care needs of Gurugram’s fast-moving urban professionals.

Designed for speed and convenience, LaundryMate Sprint offers doorstep pickup within 45 minutes and guarantees delivery within just four hours from the time of collection. The service covers dry cleaning, wash & iron, and steam ironing, making it a comprehensive express solution for customers with time-critical requirements. The outlet will also cater to walk-in customers who prefer to drop and collect their garments directly.

The new express model complements LaundryMate’s existing 24-hour full-service delivery system already operational in Gurugram. The approach has been successfully tested in Bengaluru, where the company has earned the trust of over 50,000 families. The Gurugram launch brings the same technology-driven operations, premium garment care processes, and customer-centric experience to the millennium city.

Announcing the expansion, Abhinay Choudhari, Co-Founder & CEO of LaundryMate.in (and former Co-founder of BigBasket.com), said, “After successfully scaling our services in Bengaluru, expanding to Gurugram was a logical next step. The city’s fast-paced lifestyle demands reliable and timely solutions. LaundryMate Sprint addresses urgent laundry needs with a 4-hour turnaround, while our 24-hour service caters to everyday requirements. Together, they reflect our commitment to convenience, speed, and consistent garment care.”

In Bengaluru, LaundryMate operates a state-of-the-art 50,000 sq ft facility equipped with imported machinery worth over INR 35 crore and a processing capacity of 24,000 garments per day. To ensure similar high standards in North India, the Gurugram operations are backed by a strategic partnership with Central Linen Park Pvt Ltd (CLPPL) in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan—a facility with infrastructure investments exceeding INR 75 crore. CLPPL has been a trusted service provider to leading hotel chains across Delhi-NCR for over a decade.

Highlighting the partnership, Mr. Surendra Ruia, Chairman of Central Linen Park and LaundryMate’s Gurugram partner, said, “North India has unique garment care needs, especially in winters. LaundryMate’s technology-led processes and focus on fabric integrity make it an ideal solution for discerning Gurugram consumers. This collaboration brings a world-class laundry experience to the region.”

Founded in 2022, LaundryMate has rapidly grown into a leading organised laundry brand. The company has achieved over 5.5 lakh app downloads, processed more than 45 lakh garments, and served over 3.5 lakh orders in Bengaluru alone. With nearly 10,000 monthly active customers, the platform continues to expand its footprint.

Having raised USD 6 million in pre-Series A funding in 2023, LaundryMate is now preparing for further expansion into five major cities. With the launch of LaundryMate Sprint, the company aims to redefine urban garment care with speed, reliability, and superior service quality.