Lakshya and Ananya Panday Pair Up in Dharma Productions' Next Big Film

Lakshya, last seen in the 2024 action thriller ‘Kill,’ has caught the eye of audiences and industry insiders alike. With his commendable performance as an NSG commando in ‘Kill,’ Lakshya’s talent is making waves. Now, he is gearing up for another big step in his Bollywood journey with a brand-new project by Dharma Productions, where he will star opposite Ananya Panday.

The news broke when Lakshya shared a teaser on Instagram, hinting that an official announcement for his upcoming movie is expected today. While the project’s details remain under wraps, fans and industry circles are buzzing with anticipation, as this marks the first on-screen collaboration between Lakshya and Ananya.

In a departure from the intense action of ‘Kill,’ Lakshya is set to explore the romantic genre. Reports suggest that the project is slated to start filming in early 2025 and will be directed by Vivek Soni, celebrated for ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ (2021), a Netflix hit starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani. Known for his delicate handling of relationships onscreen, Vivek Soni could bring out a new side to Lakshya as a romantic lead, an exciting transformation for the actor’s portfolio.

‘Kill’ has been one of 2024’s surprise hits, highlighting Lakshya’s ability to tackle challenging roles. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the action-thriller cast Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, delving into the intense and often brutal life of an NSG commando. While ‘Kill’ drew some criticism for its high-octane violence, its bold action sequences and sharp screenplay set it apart, establishing Lakshya as a talent to watch in Bollywood’s new generation.