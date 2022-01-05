Lara Dutta Shares Her Views About The Harsh Comments That Come Her Way

Bollywood's ace actress Lara Dutta impressed all and sundry with her amazing portrayal of Indira Gandhi's role in the Bell Bottom movie. With this movie, she is bagging a few crazy offers and now, she is busy with a couple of OTT deals too. Off late, she spoke to the media and shared her views about how she deals with some rude comments that come her way…

She started off by saying, "Honestly, as an actor, I feel age has liberated me. It's finally cut me free from people's expectations of wanting me to fill in the glamorous roles because I am the former Miss Universe. I feel coming in my 40s is the best time for me as an actor. Now, people are looking at my capabilities and talent. The kind of roles I am playing has depth. However, I'll admit that the industry is not kind to you and it doesn't allow women to age gracefully."

She also added, "You have credible actors like Kajol, Madhuri (Dixit), Rani (Mukerji), and in that matter, even me, yet when they come on screen, people pass comments like 'ab buddhi lagne lagi hai (Now she has started looking old)' or 'yaar ab moti ho gai hai (She is fat now),' and at the end of the day, you can't help it. Like everyone else, even we are ageing. I feel even the audience does not allow the liberty for actors to age gracefully, but I genuinely believe that actors who have come before us are rewriting roles for us. Look at Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, they just inspire us. They are doing incredible work."

Speaking about Lara Dutta's work front, she will be next seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. It also has an ensemble cast of Kritika Kamra, Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh. Lara will essay the role of Rajkumari Devyani and will be seen as the daughter eccentric king played by Naseeruddin Shah.