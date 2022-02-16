Lock Upp Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Is All Set To Put The 'Controversial' Celebs Behind The Bars

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to host the controversial reality show 'Lock Upp' where a few celebs will be locked in jail together. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer of this show and gave us a glimpse of this reality show.

Kangana Ranaut shared the trailer of Lock Upp on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Going with the trailer, Kangana Ranaut is seen in the jail set-up and looked awesome in her golden shimmery suit. She said that contestants will be locked-up in the jail together and will also hand-cuffed. She also said some contestants have a habit of living free and thus, the controversies can be witnessed in the show as they will be live 24/7. It seems to be a competitive show for the Bigg Boss!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also said, "My Jail, My Rules!

Are you excited to watch #LockUpp? Streaming from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer. Watch Live FREE! @ektarkapoor @zulfizak @lockuppgame".

Well, Kangana also said, she wanted Karan Johar to be in jail when the media asked her this question. "I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar ji in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I would even like to put Ekta Kapoor."

During the launch event of the show, Kangana said, "I loved the concept and Ekta had developed a brilliant show. This is why I said yes to it. I have already seen every contestant's profile and want to know their history. It's going to be an intense show".

Well, speaking about the show, it is quite controversial as Kangana will be on the hot seat and contestants will undergo tough tasks and fight with their opponents to survive in jail. Even dramatic situations will be created to compel the contestants to fight. Well, in the launch itself, the makers told that it will be biggest controversial show.

Lock Upp show will be aired on ALTBalaji and MX Player OTT platforms from 27th February, 2022! This show is being produced by ace producer Ekta Kapoor.