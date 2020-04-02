Locked Up With Sunny Leone During Coronavirus

Sunny Leone has a huge fan following. She is one person who strikes a perfect work-life balance. She not only works hard and adheres to her professional commitments but also gives enough time to her family thus not compromising on her personal life.

From time to time, Sunny Leone keeps giving her fans a peek into her life via social media. Now, if you are getting bored and tired of looking at pictures of actors washing clothes or cooking, Sunny Leone has here to help.

She is starting off a new chat show titled Locked up with Sunny. the show will be with YouTuber Anisha Dixit. It will be a daily chat show which will go on air at noon. The news was shared by Sunny Leone herself on her official Instagram handle.

This will be the sultry actor's first digital show. Sunny Leone is looking forward to having some light hearted talk with her fans via this show. The show begun from today.

