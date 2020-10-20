Ludo Trailer: Bollywood Celebrities Go Awe With The Intriguing Trailer And Praise The Whole Team

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Ludo' movie trailer was unveiled a few hours ago and from the minute it got launched, it is creating noise on social media. Abhishek once again stood in headlines with his ace acting skills and bagged many compliments for his kidnapper role. Ludo has an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats.



Being an Anurag Basu directorial the trailer is filled with the intriguing content and all about crime and love.

The trailer introduces the characters of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Even Pankaj Tripathi will be seen a merciless gangster.



Well, this trailer bagged many compliments and B-Town celebs like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol have left their compliments in the comments section.



Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan congratulated the entire team of Ludo and specially complimented the director Anurag Basu… He also asked till when should we wait to watch the movie.





Priyanka Chopra says, "Looks so good!"



Hrithik Roshan commented, "This is Fantastic".

Riteish jots down, "Outstandinggg".

Shilpa Shetty says, "Faaaab @bachchan looking great, can't wait".

This Anurag Basu directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Anurag Basu productions banners.



Ludo movie will release on 12th November via Netflix OTT platform…

