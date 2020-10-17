Madhuri Dixit Drops A Heartfelt Note On Their 21st Anniversary And Wishes Her Husband With All Love

Bollywood's ace actress Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene on 17th October, 1999. Today being their 21st wedding anniversary, this best dancer has wished her husband with all love dropping a throwback pic and also wrote a heartfelt note on this special occasion.

This 'Devdas' actress took to her Instagram and showered all her love on her husband with this special post…





Madhuri dropped two amazing now and then pics awed us!!! The first one is the throwback pic of their wedding diaries. Both looked happy and all in smiles holding each other with much love. The second one is the present image where they are seen enjoying the vacation amid picturesque sea background.

Madhuri also dropped a lovely note beside this post, "Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram ❤️".









Even Madhva ji also dropped a smiling pic from their wedding diaries and the young couple looked beautiful in their wedding ritual attire… He wrote, "21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary! ❤️ R".

Madhuri Dixit was top of her career when she married Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene and opted to quit movies and stay with her husband in Los Angeles as he was a famous cardiovascular surgeon. Their marraige happened in the US in a hush-hush (secret) way amid a few close family members. Madhuri's friend Rikku Rakeshnath announced this news to her fans the next day. The couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for all their industry friends and family members.

Being an arranged wedding, Madhuri said yes to her parent's choice and is living happily with her husband. They are a true inspiration!!!