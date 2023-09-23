Madhuri Dixit impressed by contestant Albert's voice, calls it 'truly romantic' on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Mumbai : The popular singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' has returned with a new season, featuring new singing talents from across the board. This time, contestant Albert Kabo Lepcha ends up winning the heart of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who praises him and calls his voice 'truly romantic'.

Albert takes the stage of the reality show and sings his own original song 'Mere Soniya'. This song impresses the roster of other judges which include Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik, along with host Aditya Narayan.

However, Madhuri Dixit, who was the guest star in the show is particularly taken back and goes on singing praises of the contestant for his originality and his voice.

Praising the contestant, the actress says: "Congratulations, Albert, on the wonderful opportunity to sing an original song. In such competitions, contestants perform to other singers' songs giving it their personal touch."

She adds, "But you have the chance to release an original and infuse your own unique personality into it. I've heard that you're not a trained singer, but your voice is incredibly smooth, soft, and melodious -- like silk -- making it truly romantic."

Albert, who hails from West Bengal, talking about the opportunity he was given, says: "It's an amazing opportunity to record my first original song and I am very excited. I am deeply grateful to the judges of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' for recognising my talent and giving me this opportunity."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' provides Albert with a nationwide strong platform where he gets to release his own original song via Zee Music Company.

Albert's 'Mere Soneya' is a soulful love song that will be released simultaneously on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's' upcoming Saturday night episode and on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel as well as all major audio streaming platforms. 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs every Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.