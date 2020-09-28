Malaika Arora Gets Tested Negative For Covid-19 And Spots Visiting Her Sister's House

Bollywood's glam doll Malaika Arora who got tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic was home quarantined. She dropped an Instagram post on 7th September and confirmed this news to all her fans. Well, now she is all fine and finally, tested negative for this deadly novel virus. Off late, she was snapped at her sister's building…

Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani has dropped the pics on his Insta page…





In these pics, Malaika is seen in a casual attire visiting her sister's house. She wore a mask and tied her hair into a bun.

Viral also wrote, "Covid Negative #malaikaarora snapped at her sister's building #viralbhayani @viralbhayani."





Malaika Arora dropped this post a few hours back and is seen happily playing with her pet… She also wrote, "Twos company ♥️ #sundaze#kaftankove#casperlove❤️.""

On 7th September, she took to her Instagram and doled out that, she is tested positive for Covid-19.





In this post, she left a note and requested her fans to stay calm and stay safe.

Well, Malaika recently participated as a judge for 'India's Best Dancer' reality show. Unfortunately, 7-8 crew were tested positive for Covid-19 and it might be the reason for Malaika's positive result. The show is immediately stopped due to this unexpected shock.