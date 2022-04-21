Malaika Arora Opens Up About Dating Arjun Kapoor And 12 Years Gap

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dating! This made them land in the headlines for many reasons and the 12 years of the age gap between them is highlighted on the whole. Off late, Malaika spoke to the media and opened up about many issues and also doled out about dating about divorce…

She started off by saying, "It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce,"

She also added, "There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man."

She also said that she follows her mother's teachings. "I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent,"

Finally, she concludes by saying, "I'm a strong woman and a work in progress. I work on myself to ensure that I'm stronger, fitter and happier every day".

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he is busy with a couple of movies… Be it Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey or The Lady Killer, all of them are the most-awaited ones.

Coming to Ek Villian Returns, this movie has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and JD Chakravarthy. It is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series banners. Ek Villian Returns will be released on 8th July, 2022 in the theatres!