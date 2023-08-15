Manisha returns from 'BBOTT2' with two good friends: Elvish, Abhishek

Mumbai: Manisha Rani, who was crowned the third runner-up at the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale on Monday, said she made two good friends on the show - Elvish and Abhishek.

A social media influencer, Manisha won hearts with her antics on the reality show and she was interacting with the media after the grand finale.

Talking about the show and making good connections, Manisha Rani said, "Made two good friends, Elvish and Abhishek, and I think these two will be my friends for life, like forever together kind of deal."

Though she didn't win 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', Manisha is happy about Elvish Yadav's victory. He became the first wild card contestant ever to win 'Bigg Boss'.

Manisha said: "Elvish has a strong personality, even Abhishek is also good, but surviving in the house on a day-to-day basis was tough. If I compare the journey of both, I think Abhishek had to struggle a lot, but now that Elvish has won, it is clear the audience likes him better. Elvish was a wildcard entry, and usually wildcard entries don't struggle that much."

Manish explained: "A wildcard entry usually come loaded with info, they have seen the season, so they have a clear picture about who is real, who is fake, who is good or who isn't.

"But I don't think Elvish made friends with because of a game or a strategy. He connected with us from the heart."