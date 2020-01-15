Meet The Reel Cricketers Sandeep Patil And Yashpal Sharma…

The makers of '83' are making all the cricket buffs go mad with the continuous release of the character posters. We have already seen the reel cricketers, Sunil Gavaskar, Krishnamachari Srikanth and Mohinder Amarnath. Now, it's the turn of Yashpal Sharma and Sandeep Patil.

First, we will introduce the fearless batsmen of 1983 world cup squad, Yashpal Sharma. He single-handedly can change the mode of the match with his stroke play. Actor Jatin Sarna has put his legs into the shoes of Yashpal. Here we present the character poster of this Indian batsman for our readers… Have a look at the next devil of '83' movie!





In this image, Jatin is seen as Yashpal in a complete cricketing pose. He has lifted his bat with a winsome smile.

Next in the line is our dear Sandeep Patil… This batsman is known for his hard-hitting which ultimately destroys the opposition. Here we present the Mumbai's sandstorm for our readers… Have a look!





Chirag Patil will be seen as Sandeep in this movie… This handsome batsman was seen holding his bat in the image and raised the expectations on the movie.

Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Kapil's wife. How the Kapil devils had defeated the West Indies in World Cup 1983 finals and their journey of success is the crux of the story.

'83' is directed by Kabir Khan and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiawala under Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainments, Nadiadwala Entertainment and Vibri media banners.

This sports drama will be released on 10th April, 2020.