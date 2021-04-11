Mom-To-Be Lisa Haydon Drops Adorable Pics And Also Shares A Heartfelt Note

It is all known that Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. This couple is already blessed with two sons and are happy to welcome their third child. Lisa being an avid social media user, drops her updates and pics on Instagram. Off late, she shared her beach vacay pics and created a buzz on the internet. She looked awesome in the bikini and was happy carrying her child Leo in her arms.









In this pic, Lisa sported in a 2-piece beachwear and held her little one in the arms. She is happy looking at her daughter and also jotted down a heartfelt note to all the to expectant mothers. "Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he's yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks.

On another note, so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns. They are truly more magical and cleaner than I've ever seen them. April is my favourite beach month here - the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded. Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he'll be an early swimmer."









In this pic, she flaunted her baby bump sporting in two-piece beachwear. She added a modish hat and looked uber-chic.









Mom-to-be Lisa is all relaxing in the beach sand flaunting her baby bump.

Well, Lisa announced her third pregnancy in February, 2021 sharing a cute video…









Along with sharing the happy news, she also wrote, "#3 Coming this June".