Most Awaited Bollywood Movies Releasing in March 2025

Following the huge success of Chhaava, Bollywood enthusiasts are looking forward to an exciting month ahead and can’t wait to watch some incredible movies. The month of March has some highly anticipated movies expected to be released. From newcomers like Ibrahim Ali Khan to iconic actor Salman Khan, March has a lot in store for Bollywood buffs. Here’s a list of the most anticipated Bollywood movies releasing in March 2025:

Nadaaniya (Netflix)

Release Date – 07 March 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Romance, Drama

Cast – Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj,

Director – Shauna Gautam

About the Movie – Nadaaniya marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. This movie explores the relationship of the youth, their complexities, misunderstandings and the bond of love.









The Diplomat

Release Date – 07 March 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Thriller, Drama

Cast – John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi

Director – Shivam Nair

About the Movie – “The Diplomat” is based on a true story where John Abraham plays the role of an Indian Diplomat who tries to rescue an Indian girl trapped in Pakistan. The trailer looks promising and seems like a gripping thriller where John Abraham navigates through dangerous political and emotional challenges to save the girl.

Be Happy (Amazon Prime Video)

Release Date – 14 March 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Family, Drama

Cast – Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, Johnny Lever

Director – Remo D'Souza

About the Movie – “Be Happy” is a movie starring Abhishek Bachchan who plays the role of a single father trying to fulfill his daughter’s dream of performing on India's premier dance reality show. The movie shows how a father goes to extraordinary lengths to fulfill his daughter’s dream.





Kesari Veer

Release Date – 14 March 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – History, Action

Cast – Sooraj Pancholi, Akansha Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Aruna Irani, Barkha Bisht

Director – Prince Dhiman

About the Movie – “Kesari Veer” is a historical movie that shows the courageous life of Hamirji Gohil, a valiant warrior who defended the Somnath Temple and the Hindu faith against the Tughlaq Empire. This movie promises an action-packed entertainment for the audience.





Inn Galiyon Mein

Release Date – 14 March 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Romance, Drama

Cast – Jaaved Jaaferi, Avantika Dasani, Vivaan Shah, Veenay Bhasskar

Director – Avinash Das

About the Movie – “Inn Galiyon Mein” is a movie that explores themes of love, society, and the impact of social media on modern relationships.





Sikandar

Release Date – 30 March 2025

Language – Hindi

Genre – Action, Drama

Cast – Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Patil Babbar, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Nawab Shah

Director – AR Murugadoss

About the Movie – “Sikandar” is set to make a grand release on Eid 2025. Salman Khan’s much awaited release promises to entertain the audience with power-packed action and entertainment.

Whether you’re a fan of action movies or simple love stories, March 2025 has movies of all varieties in store for you. So, let’s wait and watch for some amazing performances on screen.