Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Tie A Knot According To The Bengali Traditions

Today is a special day for all the fans of Naagin lead actress Mouni Roy… She tied a knot with her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. In the morning the couple got married according to the Malayali traditions and a few minutes ago, they once again tied a knot according to the Bengali traditions. The couple shared the beautiful pics of their wedding on their social media pages and treated all their fans with special notes too. Now, let us check out the exclusive video of their Bengali wedding too…



Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani shared a small video of Mouni and Sooraj's Bengali wedding… Take a look!

In this video, both the groom and the bride are seen following some wedding rituals. Mouni looked awesome in the designer red lehenga while Soraj shined in the golden sherwani.

Well, Mouni Roy and Soraj tied a knot in Goa and she shared the pics on her Instagram page and treated all her fans…

The beautiful pics of the Malayali wedding made us go aww… Mouni looked gorgeous in the traditional Kerala saree which is enhanced with red-golden border. Her antique jewellery highlighted all her bridal charm!

She also wrote, "I found him at last…

Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!

Need your love and blessings…

27.01.22

Love,

Suraj & Mouni".

Happy married life Mouni and Suraj!

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar's Beautiful Wedding Pics