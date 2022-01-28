Mouni Weds Suraj: Mandira Bedi Shared Awesome Wedding Pics And Showcased Us The Glimpse Of The Gala Wedding

Bollywood's lovebirds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got hitched yesterday in Goa… They had a gala wedding and the couple tied a knot in both Malayali and Bengali traditions. The Malayali wedding took place in the morning while the Bengali wedding happened in the evening. The bride and groom looked awesome in their designer bridal wear and the wedding is attended by Mouni's close buddies Mandira Bedi & Arjun Bijlani along with his wife. Yesterday itself the couple shared the official wedding pics on their Instagram pages and today a few more pics are out from the event.

Mandira Bedi shared awesome wedding pics on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Yesterday, she shared these amazing clicks and was seen posing along with the beautiful couple. She also wrote, "Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my fav people Mr and Mrs Nambiar !!Beautiful ceremony ! I love you @imouniroy @nambiar13".

Today, she shared another couple of amazing pics and showcased how beautifully she dressed up for the Bengali wedding. She wore a golden saree which is enhanced with dual-shade embroidered border. Her antique heavy neckpiece, matching earrings and cute smile made her look pretty!

A couple of hours ago, she shared this post and was seen sharing the pic with Mouni Roy dressed up in all the western attires. Mandira wore an off-shouldered short green gown and looked chic! Mouni also shined in a green outfit and looked awesome after her wedding!

On the other hand, even Mouni Roy shared the pics of her Bengali wedding and made us go aww with her beautiful bridal attire…

Mouni also turned into the ace designer Sabyasachi bride and looked beautiful… She picked a statement red lehenga which is all accentuated with golden embroidery and border. Her heavy gold-emerald choker, maang tikka, stack of traditional red bangles and glowing bridal makeup made her look charming!

Here are a few more pics from the Bengali wedding event… Mouni and Suraj are seen following the wedding rituals. She also wrote, "Verified

सखा सप्तपदा भव ।

सखायौ सप्तपदा बभूव ।

सख्यं ते गमेयम् ।

सख्यात् ते मायोषम् ।

सख्यान्मे मयोष्ठाः ।"

Happy married life Mouni and Suraj…