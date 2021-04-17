Mumbai Lockdown: Deepika-Ranveer To Spend Time With Padukone Family in Bengaluru

With the second wave of Coronavirus enveloping the whole country, the number of Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise rapidly. Now, we hear that Maharashtra state is most affected by this virus and the infection is spreading severely in that state.

Now, the chief minister of Maharashtra has imposed 15 days Janatha Carew with several stringent restrictions. As a result, all the activities of cinema industry have come to a standstill. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh are planning to make the most of the mini break to fly down to Bangalore instead of staying locked up in Mumbai.

Deepika's parents live in Bangalore. They have decided to spend time with her family in view of their getting a break from their busy shooting schedules. Recently, Deepika had worked in the movies Chhapaak and "83". Now, Deepika has two to three projects in her hand including a movie helmed by Shakun Batra.

Deepika is one of the highly paid and most sought after actors in Bollywood. But at her home, Deepika does most of the household chores in spite of having many house workers at home, we hear. She doesn't want to depend on them for doing many household chores in spite of Ranveer questioning her why she does those works. Deepika says she is brought up that way. We believe Deepika arranges every thing herself whenever there is a party at home including ordering groceries etc. The actor says she loves hard work.