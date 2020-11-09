Namrata Shirodkar Posts Their First Vacay Picture Post Lockdown

Tollywood ace actor Mahesh Babu flew to an undisclosed place with his family post lockdown. He was clicked in the airport along with Namrata, Gautam and Sitara… All of them posed to cams wearing masks and were ready to fly. It is not any new thing for Mahesh, as he frequently takes a vacation and flies to picturesque locations after he completes the shooting of his every movie. Off late, Namrata Shirodkar who always stays active on social media has dropped the first pic from their vacation!!!

In this post, both Mahesh Babu and his little angel Sitara are seen enjoying the picturesque location… The 'Maharshi' actor is busy in showing Sitara something from his balcony. Namrata also wrote, "Chilling Travel diaries…"

Well, Mahesh Babu dropped the selfie pic straight from the airport and made all his fans know that, he is on a vacation mode. Mahesh and his kids posed with cams with masks. He also wrote, "Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go!#TravelDuringCovid #MaskOn @sitaraghattamaneni @gautamghattamaneni @namratashirodkar"



Well, Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar has commented to the post and wrote "can't wait to see you all…"



Well, Mahesh Babu also wished his dear sister Manjula Ghattamaneni on her birthday leaving a heartfelt note…

Mahesh dropped a throwback pic and heartfully wished his sister and sent his best wishes for her new venture… "Happy birthday, @manjulaghattamaneni 😊 Wishing you all the success in everything you've set out to do!! Good luck with your new venture".

Even Namrata also wished her sister-in-law with a lovely post… Both are seen posing to cams with winsome smiles and hold a great bond. "Happy Birthday, @manjulaghattamaneni. ❤️❤️❤️ You're one of the strongest and most dedicated people I've ever known. 💕 Keep doing what you love! Much love and happiness! 🤗🤗 And congratulations on your new venture!!"



Happy vacation Mahesh Babu and family… Have fun and enjoy to the core!!!

