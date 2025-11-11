Nargis Fakhri on 14 years Of Rockstar: It was a journey that changed my life completely

Mumbai: Actress Nargis Fakhri has opened up about her transformative experience working on the 2011 film “Rockstar.”

In her post, she shared that her character Heer left a lasting impact on her both on and off screen. Nargis described her character Heer as deeply connected to her own emotions, saying that playing Heer left a lasting mark on her personality and perspective. Even 14 years later, she feels parts of Heer within her, highlighting how the role contributed to her emotional growth and continues to resonate with her in everyday life.

Sharing a BTS video featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Rockstar wasn’t just a film — it was a journey that changed me & my life completely. Heer was written as a character, but she breathed with my heartbeat. On screen i see pieces of me in her & in life i still carry pieces of her within me - Fourteen years later, I still feel her — in the silence between music and memory, in the spaces where love and pain once met.” #Rockstar #Heer #jordan #14YearsOfRockstar #love.”

“Rockstar”, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The movie also had Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aakash Dahiya and Shammi Kapoor in supporting roles. The film marked the posthumous screen appearance of Shammi Kapoor, following his death on 14 August 2011.

“Rockstar” hit theatres worldwide on 11 November 2011 and went on to become one of the year’s biggest box office successes.

Back in March, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali hinted at the possibility of a “Rockstar” sequel. During his appearance on Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers, the director shared that he was open to the idea. He stated, “Never say never. Ho sakta hai ki koi idea aa jaaye aur mujhe lage ki ye kahani, as a Rockstar Part 2 ya Rockstar thought, it might be nice. Kabhi aisa hota hai ke koi wild thought Rockstar ko leke aa jaaye.”( It is possible that an idea might come to me, and I feel that this story, as Rockstar Part 2 or a Rockstar thought, might be nice. Sometimes, a wild thought about Rockstar might come up.).”