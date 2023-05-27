‘Naseeb Se’ Song From Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ Movie

Bollywood's young actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ali Advani are all set to showcase a beautiful love tale with the 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the video of the melodious love number "Naseeb Se…" and showcased a glimpse of the lead actors' chemistry.



Along with the makers, even Kartik and Aaryan also shared the video song on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, they also wrote, “Adhoora tha main.. Ab Poora Hua Jabse tu Mera Ho gaya #NaseebSe”.

The song is all beautiful and romantic with picturesque locations… Kiara and Kartik also looked amazing in the song and raised the expectations on the movie.

Well, earlier Kiara dropped beautiful pics from the sets and celebrated the wrap up occasion of the movie and now even Kartik also shared the BTS pics along with dropping a long note...

Casting Details:

• Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem ‘Sattu’ Aggarwal

• Kiara Advani as Katha Desai

• Gajraj Rao as Sattu's father

• Supriya Pathak as Sattu's mother

Satyaprem Ki Katha movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kishor Arora under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures banners. It will hit the theatres on 29th June, 2023!