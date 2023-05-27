Live
- ‘Naseeb Se’ Song From Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ Movie
- YS Bhaskar Reddy taken to NIMS hospital for treatment
- Kejriwal, Bhagwan Singh Mann reaches Pragathi Bhavan, KCR welcomes them
- TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu addresses, says should take NTR's legacy to future generations
- TDP Mahanadu: Need to bring down current govt. to make AP no 1: Naidu
- PM Modi chairs meeting of 8th Governing Council of Niti Aayog
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from Union Bank branch in Gandipet
- BGMI preload to start for Android users; the game begins on May 29
- Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall paralyse Delhi; flight diversions & train delays reported
- Mem Famous: Impressive Day One & Special Premieres Collections
‘Naseeb Se’ Song From Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ Movie
- Kartik and Kiara’s Satya Prem Ki Katha movie will be released on 29th June, 2023!
- The beautiful video song, “Naseeb Se…” is out and showcased lovely chemistry between the lead actors!
Bollywood's young actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ali Advani are all set to showcase a beautiful love tale with the 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the video of the melodious love number "Naseeb Se…" and showcased a glimpse of the lead actors' chemistry.
Along with the makers, even Kartik and Aaryan also shared the video song on their Instagram pages… Take a look!
Along with sharing the song, they also wrote, “Adhoora tha main.. Ab Poora Hua Jabse tu Mera Ho gaya #NaseebSe”.
The song is all beautiful and romantic with picturesque locations… Kiara and Kartik also looked amazing in the song and raised the expectations on the movie.
Well, earlier Kiara dropped beautiful pics from the sets and celebrated the wrap up occasion of the movie and now even Kartik also shared the BTS pics along with dropping a long note...
Casting Details:
• Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem ‘Sattu’ Aggarwal
• Kiara Advani as Katha Desai
• Gajraj Rao as Sattu's father
• Supriya Pathak as Sattu's mother
Satyaprem Ki Katha movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kishor Arora under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures banners. It will hit the theatres on 29th June, 2023!